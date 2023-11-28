Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A 20-year-old girl agniveer who was undergoing training as a fire fighter in the navy allegedly died by suicide. This incident has created panic in Malad Malvani area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Raushan has informed that the name of the girl who committed suicide is Aparna Nair and a case of accidental death has been registered in Malvani police station.

As soon as the Malvani police got information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot. The police have registered a case of accidental death after conducting an autopsy at the scene. According to police sources, the 20-year-old girl was having an affair with someone. Police sources have informed that she committed suicide as the relationship did not go well.

The name of the deceased girl is Aparna Nair. A police officer said that the incident took place when the young woman, Aparna Nair, was on board INS Hamala for training. The family was agitated due to the suicide of a young trainee. Navy doctors were called as soon as the incident was reported. Naval doctors examined the young trainee and declared her brought dead.