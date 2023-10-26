Beed: As many as 10 people were killed in two separate road accidents over the past 12 hours in Maharashtra's Beed district. As many as four people died in the first incident while six people, including a doctor who was on board the ambulance, were killed and one man was seriously injured in the second incident.

The accident took place at Daulavadgaon on the Beed Nagar state highway at about 11:30 pm on Wednesday night. The truck was taking a turn from Dhamangaon to Ahmednagar when it was hit from behind by an ambulance carrying a patient.

In another incident, the driver lost control in Ashti Phata area at around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. In the first accident, a truck (No. MH 21 X 8600) was going towards Ahmednagar from Dhamangaon near Datta Mandir in the Daulavadgaon area of Ambhora limits in Ashti taluka. Meanwhile, while taking a left turn towards Venco Company, the truck was hit hard by an ambulance (No. MH 16 Q 9507) which was coming from behind.

In this accident, ambulance driver Bharat Sitaram Lokhande along with Manoj Pangu Tirpude, and Pappu Pangu Tirkunde died on the spot. Dr. Rajesh Babasaheb Zinjurke died during treatment. At the same time, Gyandev Suryabhan Ghumre was seriously injured in this accident. He is undergoing treatment at Mak Care Hospital in the city.