MAHA WE WONT BE IN GOVT IF AJIT PAWAR JOINS BJP WITH NCP GROUP SAYS SHIV SENA SPOKESPERSON

Mumbai Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has said if Ajit Pawar joins the BJP with a group of NCP leaders then the Eknath Shindeled Sena will not be part of the government in MaharashtraTalking to mediapersons in Mumbai on Tuesday Shirsat whose party shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra said he thinks the Nationalist Congress Party NCP will not go with the BJP directly Our policy is clear about it The NCP is a party which betrays We will not be with the NCP even in power If the BJP takes NCP with them Maharashtra will not like it We decided to move out of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray because people didn t like us going with the Congress and NCP he saidShirsat said Ajit Pawar has not said anything which means he doesn t want to be in the NCP We left the CongressNCP which were part of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government because we didn t want to be with them Ajit Pawar doesn t have a free hand there Therefore if he leaves the NCP we will welcome him If he comes along with along with a group of NCP leaders we will not be in the government the Shiv Sena leader saidHe said Ajit Pawar s displeasure is because his son Parth Pawar lost election earlier His displeasure has no connection with the case of a plea seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the Supreme Court Shirsat was recently appointed spokesperson of the Shiv Senaled by Chief Minister Eknath ShindeParth Pawar was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Maval constituency in Maharashtra Ajit Pawar not being reachable is not a new thing But his displeasure which is being shown by the media and our case pending before the Supreme Court has no relation Ajit Pawar is disgruntled since his son Parth Pawar had lost the election Shirsat said Ajit Pawar was held responsible for the oath ceremony held at dawn in November 2019 with Devendra Fadnavis After twoandahalf years Sharad Pawar said it was an experiment to revoke President s rule he claimed Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not clarified over this till date The Devendra FadnavisAjit Pawar government formed in a hushhush ceremony in November 2019 had lasted for three daysShirsat said Ajit Pawar is a big leader and he will not tell easily about what is going on in his mind He also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi s move to hold rallies in parts of the state as a show of unity and strength We have to search for Ajit Pawar s stand in the ongoing rallies of MVA He could not speak at the rally in Nagpur The party which has only 15 MLAs referring to Uddhav Thac is the key speaker and the one which has 54 MLAs is sidetracked This is disrespect of Ajit Pawar he said PTI