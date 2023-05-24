MAHA STUDENT ACCUSED OF SETTING AFIRE COURT PREMISES ACQUITTED

Mumbai A sessions court here has acquitted a 22yearold student who was arrested for setting afire the premises of another court and causing damage to the property observing that the prosecution failed to prove the case against himIn his order passed last month Additional Sessions Judge A A Kulkarni let off Omkar Pawar and said the prosecution had claimed that the alleged incident occurred in broad daylight but it did not examine any witness who might have seen the accused at the spotIn such circumstances I am of the opinion that evidence of prosecution is not sufficient to conclude that prosecution has proved that accused set fire in the premises of Girgaon court and caused damage to the property the court saidAs per the prosecution the assistant superintendent of Metropolitan Magistrate Court Girgaon had on June 19 2021 received a call about a fire on the premises The fire destroyed certain areas of the building including the cash section and the videoconferencing unit said the prosecutionThe Girgaon police began a probe after the assistant superintendent filed a complaint CCTV footage of the spot showed a person moving suspiciously Later police received information from a hospital about a patient with burn injuries leading to the arrest of Omkar Pawar in relation to the arson PTI