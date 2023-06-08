MAHA MAN DIES AFTER SUFFERING ELECTRIC SHOCK AT EVENT ATTENDED BY CM

Thane A 55yearold man died during treatment after he suffered an electric shock in Maharashtra s Thane district at an event attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde an official said on Thursday CM Shinde took part in a few functions in Diva on Wednesday and the accident occurred during one of the programmes around 845 pm he saidVictim Ramjiyavan Vishwakarma suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with a live wire and slumped to the ground said the official Vishwakarma was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment around 1205 am on Thursday police said The Daighar police have registered a case of accidental deathEarlier Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the Bhoomi pooja of Lord Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Ulwe Navi Mumbai on Wednesday CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of Balaji Temple in Navi Mumbai According to the Maharashtra CM the temple will be built after the famed Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with an aim to provide a local place of worship for devotees all over Maharashtra particularly in MumbaiShinde said that it was a source of pride for Navi Mumbai and that the government will offer all feasible assistance in the temple s development He further said that people who cannot go and visit Balaji would be able to receive blessings from this temple Spanning 10 acres in Sector 12 of the Ulwe the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD the world s biggest Hindu temple conglomerate started the temple project in response to demand from worshippers who were unable to visit the Tirupati temple for different reasons Tirupati Balaji temple one of the most popular temple in the world receives the most devotees on any given day