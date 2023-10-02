'Maha horror': 24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Nanded govt hospital in 24 hours
Nanded (Maharashtra): In all, 24 patients, including 12 newborns, died within 24 hours due to paucity of medicines at the government hospital in Nanded. The tragedy of Thane Government Hospital is still afresh in the memory of people when another tragedy came to light in the government hospital in Maharashtra.
In the last 24 hours, 24 patients died in the hospital, 12 of them are newborns. Dean of the hospital Shankar Rao Chavan revealed that six of them were male babies and six were female. The remaining 12 patients lost their lives due to various diseases, especially snake bites. He said that due to the transfer of many staff in the hospital, there were serious difficulties in providing services to the patients. On the other hand, the opposition is furious on the issue and held that the three engines (BJP, Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena, NCP-Ajith faction) responsible for deaths.
NCP MP Supriya Sule condemned the incident where 12 newborn babies and 12 other patients died in the hospital on the same day. She said that these deaths were definitely not a coincidence. She demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. She criticised that the carelessness shown in Thane government hospital in the past is being seen this time as well. She said the allies of the coalition government are playing a hide and seek game to cover their mistakes. Patients said that there was a shortage of medicines in hospitals and they are not getting medicines on time. Supriya Sule demanded strict action in this regard. She asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to resign with the minister concerned and also to provide compensation to the families of the deceased.