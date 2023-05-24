MAHA FOUR KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON SAMRUDDHI EXPRESSWAY

Aurangabad Four persons returning from a funeral were killed in an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra s Aurangabad district on Wednesday an official saidAccording to the official five residents of Surat in Gujarat had gone to Telangana to attend the last rites of a relative They were going back in a multiutility vehicle MUV when they met with the accident near Karmad on the expresswayThe car hit the divider resulting in the accident around 3 am on Wednesday said the official from Karmad police station Three persons died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries during treatment The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Goud 43 Krishna Goud 44 Shrinivas Goud 38 and Suresh Goud 41The fifth person who was sitting in the last seat of the MUV survived said the official adding that the Karmad police have registered a case of accidental death A total of 39 persons have lost their lives and 143 were injured in accidents on the MumbaiNagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its launch in December 2022 till the end of April this year a senior police official had said earlier PTI