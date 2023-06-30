MAHA FOUR DEAD IN ACCIDENT INVOLVING TRUCK TWO BUSES IN BULDHANA

Buldhana: Four persons died on Friday in an accident involving three vehicles in Buldhana in Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident took place on national highway number 6 in Malkapur in the district at 5:30am, he said.

"The tyre of a bus got punctured and was stranded in the middle of the road. The driver of another bus stopped his vehicle and was moving towards the site to help with repairs. However, a truck coming from behind hit one of the buses, which went on to hit the driver offering help," he said.

"The driver died on the spot. A woman passenger of one of the buses, who was standing on the road, also died. The truck's driver and cleaner were also killed. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," the Malkapur police station official said.

