MAHA DRDO SCIENTIST HELD FOR PROVIDING SECRET INFO TO PAK AGENT SENT IN JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL MAY 29

Pune: A special court in Pune on Tuesday remanded Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, in judicial custody till May 29.

Kurulkar, a director at one of the DRDO laboratories in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3. During the hearing, Kurulkar requested some medicines, as he suffers from high blood sugar and requires home food to maintain it. The court permitted that he be given medicines, but refused his request for food to be delivered from his home.

The court sent Kurulkar into judicial custody for the next 14 days. On Monday, the special court had extended his police custody till Tuesday after the prosecution said his mobile phone needs to be analysed. The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a Pakistan Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said last week, adding it was a case of a honeytrap.

After his arrest, an offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar. The prosecution earlier informed the court that they seized a phone on which a PIO (Person of Indian Origin) agent had messaged the accused using an Indian number. Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.

