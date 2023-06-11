MAHA ARGUMENT BREAKS OUT BETWEEN POLICE AND WARKARIS OUTSIDE TEMPLE IN PUNE DISTRICT OPPN CLAIMS LATHICHARGE

Mumbai An argument broke out on Sunday between warkaris devotees of Lord Vitthal and police during a procession in Maharashtra s Pune district but there was no lathicharge a senior officer said Opposition parties however claimed police lathicharged warkaris and demanded a highlevel probe and strict actionThe incident occurred when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town 22 km from Pune city during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur Police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident said Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Vinay Kumar ChoubeyWhile the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple he said There was an altercation when police tried to stop them Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathicharged warkarisThe issue took a political turn with opposition NCP and Congress claiming that police lathicharged warkaris I condemn the state government for the incident of lathicharge on warkaris This has never happened in so many years The pilgrimage to Pandharpur has been a tradition for the past few centuriesThe administration s mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration It is anguishing to see the lathicharge on the warkari community Those who are at fault should face action NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said She said warkaris have played the role of the guide to society through their simple and easy teachings Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded a highlevel inquiry and strict action against the guilty He said police officials involved in lathicharge should be suspendedNCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the incident as shameful Since March an atmosphere of tension and violence prevails in the state Today warkaris in Alandi have been lathicharged This is shameful If Devendra Fadnavis home minister cannot run the state he should resign he said PTI