Latur: A 67-year-old Latur resident returned Rs 1.01 lakh that was accidentally credited into his postal savings account, an official said on Sunday. He identified the honest senior citizen as Shrikant Jagannathrao Joshi, who retired from the state PWD's office in Solapur nearly a decade ago.

"On completion of the five year tenure of his deposit at the post office in Gandhi Chowk here, he withdrew the money and received Rs 2,64,777 instead of the correct amount of Rs 1,63,777," the official said. "Joshi promptly called up his post office agent and returned the excess amount, which was greatly appreciated by the staff here," the official added.