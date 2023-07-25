Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Pune on Tuesday to attend the cremation of former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 'pracharak' Madan Das Devi, who died in Bengaluru yesterday, at Vaikunth crematorium.

BJP national president JP Nadda and many senior BJP leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend Devi's cremation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale will also be present on the occasion. Devi's mortal remains were kept at the Motibag office of Pune RSS from 9 to 11 am for people to pay their last respect. A huge crowd gathered here since morning. The cremation will be held in Vaikunth crematorium.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also paid their tributes to the RSS leader during the day. Bhagwat and Pawar met for the first time today after the latter's appointment as the deputy CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his grief over Devi's demise on Twitter yesterday.

Devi (81) had died in a private hospital in Bengaluru where he was being treated for age-related ailments. The former RSS co-chairman and national organising secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Devi had shifted to Bengaluru for treatment. Born on July 9 in Karmala village in Solapur district, Devi went to BMCC College in Pune and also passed the LLB examination with gold medal from ILS Law College. He secured a national level rank in the Chartered Accountant examination.

While studying in Pune, Devi got involved in RSS activities through his elder brother Khushaldas Devi. For nearly 70 years of his life, Devi worked for the promotion of the Sangh and was even instrumental in harnessing leadership skills among the BJP and RSS top leaders.