Buldhana (Maharashtra): The last rites of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who lost his life in the line of duty at the treacherous terrains of the Siachin glacier on Saturday were conducted at his residence in Pimpalgaon Sarai village of Buldhana district on Monday.

Gawate became the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations. People gathered at Gawate's residence as his remains were brought home. The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to Laxman. The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing support for the bereaved family of the Agniveer, the Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on compensation to the next of kin, saying that the same is "governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier".

The Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information clarified the financial aid the next of kin of the deceased Agniveer will get "In view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier," the ADG PI said in a statement.

The emoluments, according to ADG PI, include a non-contributory insurance sum of Rs 48 lakh, ex-gratia payment of Rs 44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contribution from Agniveer (30%) and a matching contribution by the government, along with accrued interest. It also comprises the soldier's pay for the remaining tenure from the date of his demise until the completion of four years. This sum amounts to more than Rs 13 Lakh in the current case.