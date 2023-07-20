Maharashtra: Four killed, 100 feared trapped after landslide in Raigad district

Raigad (Maharashtra): At least four persons were killed and about 100 were feared trapped after a landslide occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday night at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district, a state government official said on Thursday.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out a rescue operation amid reports of at least 100 persons feared to be trapped, the state government official said, adding they are being assisted by Raigad police personnel. According to the official, over 20 persons injured in the landslide have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. Officials said that the village is on a hill.

Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant, Girish Mahajan, and Dada Bhuse have reached the Irshalwadi village and are overseeing the rescue operations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the site of the landslide in Irshalwadi village on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Eknath Shinde said, "The rescue team is working on a war footing and the priority of the state government was to save the lives of the trapped persons. We are also seeking help from the Indian Air Force (IAF). Two helicopters are ready but they are awaiting weather clearance".

"No vehicle can go to the village, which is located between two hills. We are facing challenges in the rescue operation," added CM Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and assured all possible help."I spoke with CM Eknath Shinde regarding the landslide due to heavy rain in Raigad in Maharashtra. 4 NDRF teams have reached the spot and are working with the local administration to carry out the rescue operation. Our priority is to rescue people from there and provide immediate medical help to the injured," Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar is coordinating the rescue and relief operations from the emergency control room in 'Mantralaya', Mumbai. Incessant rains have been lashing the Konkan region in Maharashtra. Raigad district comes under the Konkan region.