Lalu Prasad Yadav says Opposition parties need to forgo ego, come together to save democracy

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday stressed that the Opposition parties, who are part of the INDIA alliance, need to forgo egos and come together to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

"INDIA means that we all come together to protect the country, fight against poverty and rising inflation and improve the condition of farmers," 75-year-old Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former Union Minister and Bihar Chief Minister said on the sidelines of the third meeting of the INDIA alliance here.

Also read: 'Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye...': Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of Mumbai Opposition meet

Flanked by his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, Lalu Prasad Yadav also hit out at the Narendra Modi-led regime saying that it has failed on all fronts.

"And the Narendra Modi government has failed, so we have to come together to strengthen the Indian Constitution and democracy. We need to forgo our ego and make a common cause or a common programme and fight the (2024 Lok Sabha polls) one to one," added Lalu Prasad Yadav. Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad Yadav along with her daughter Misa Bharti visited the Siddhivinayak temple in central Mumbai.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the Maha Gathbandhan came to power in Bihar last August and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar decided to work on getting all like-minded parties on board for a larger Opposition alliance.

"A year later, we are meeting in Mumbai for the third time as an INDIA alliance," he said. People wanted a proper alternative and the INDIA alliance is offering it, Tejashwi Yadav said, adding that people will give a befitting reply to "those who divide society." "People will not forgive us if we don't meet their expectations," the RJD leader added.