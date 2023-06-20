KOLHAPUR MUSLIM FAMILY SERVING DEVOTEES ON ASHADHI WARI FOR 32 YRS

Kolhapur: Social harmony was disrupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur for the last few days. But, the festival of Ashadhi wari, has always been an occasion that is celebrated together by all communities. This year as well, a unique scene of communal harmony was witnessed at Kolhapur.

Devotees coming from Nagdevwadi near Kolhapur for darshan of Vithuraya always stop at the house and shop of Attar, a Muslim family in Balinga. For the last 32 years the family has been serving the Hindu devotees. Both his house and shop is located on the road to Pandharpur, the abode of Vithoba.

The procession of devotees proceed forward only after singing bhajan and kirtan along with enjoying tea at Attar's shop. The Muslim family takes part in the celebrations by participating in the religious songs. Ashadhi Ekadashi is celebrated in Kolhapur as any other festivals. Also, Ashadi Ekadashi is celebrated by Attar family with the same enthusiasm with which the members observe Eid and Diwali.

The custom of serving devotees was started by Attar's father and it is continuing till date. The devotees stop at Attar's house for rest. Head of the Warkari community said that the family now runs a hardware business but their devotion and is visible in their shop. "Warkaris do not have any caste or religion. If everyone lives together in the same manner then communal harmony will always remain intact," the Warkari head said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena protests against woman professor's remarks praising Aurangzeb in Kolhapurn June 7, a mob had gathered at Shivaji Chowk against a social media post allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb. The mob pelted stones and vandalised shops owned by Muslims. Nearly 40 people were arrested for indulging in violence.