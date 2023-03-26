Nanded (Maharashtra) : Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao's biggest meeting in Maharashtra is being held at Nanded's Loha today. It is the second public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the State. For this meeting, the city of Loha has completely turned pink and the BRS flags and banners are seen everywhere in the city.

Seating arrangements have been made to accommodate lakhs of citizens, a helipad has been constructed near the city and security personnel are deployed to ensure maximum vigil. For the last ten days, the BRS party has been conducting a public awareness campaign in and around Loha.

More than a hundred Chitrarathas are being used to spread the campaign from village to village. For the meeting of the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, a grand Divya Sabha Mandap was erected. This hall is made to protect the participants from rain and more than a hundred air coolers have been installed to beat the heat.

Food and water have been arranged for the citizens coming for the meeting. After the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti in Nanded, politics in the district started to change and many leaders are coming in contact with the BRS. Many leaders of other parties are looking towards BRS. It remains to be seen how many will join it today.

Political experts say that due to the BRS entry into Maharashtra, the vote banks of the BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP may well be disturbed. Meanwhile, Telangana is bordered by Maharashtra. Bhokar, Dharmabad, Biloli, Deglaur, Mukhed, Naigaon, Deglaur, Mukhed, Naigaon, Umri etc lie in this border area.

Many people from this taluk have relations in Telangana. The government there provides help for marriage, house construction, a goat-sheep scheme for the dhangars, schemes for women, educational concessions, etc. These concessions are closely watched by many people in Maharashtra, so it should not be surprising if the common people also patronise this party. After today's event, it will become clear what impact the BRS will leave on the local public.