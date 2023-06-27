Sarkoli (Maharashtra): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telanagana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra for expanding the party network, pointed out that his state has managed to progress in all sectors but Maharashtra, despite having all resources is lagging behind in development. Also, he refuted allegations of BRS working as BJP's 'B team' saying it is a party for the farmers and the marginalised sections of the society.

Addressing a public meeting at Sarkoli in Solapur district on Tuesday KCR rued that people of Maharashtra has given chance to Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP but none could take the state forward. "If these parties had the intention to do good for the state then it would have done so. Of the 75 years of independence, Congress ruled for 50 years but could not do anything," he said.

Deliberating on the development achieved by Telangana in the short period since its formation as a separate state, KCR said that the government is providing free electricity to the farmers, Rs 10,000 investment assistance under Rythu Bandhu and a Rs 5 lakh insurance on farmers' death. "When development is possible in Telangana, why not in Maharashtra?" he asked.

Taking a dig at deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his comments on KCR's frequent visits to Maharashtra, the latter said that he is a resident of India and can go and work anywhere in the country. "If the Telangana model is implemented in Maharashtra, then I will return," he said.

Reacting to the opposition parties allegations of BRS working as the 'B team' of the BJP, KCR said that his party is not 'A' or 'B team' of any party. He said that BRS is a party for the farmers and the weaker sections of the society. "We are moving forward with the slogan of 'Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar'. Unless all farmers unite, their problems will remain unresolved," KCR added.