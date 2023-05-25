Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Aurangabad Bharat Rashtriya Samithi BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced expansion plans through the slogan Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar The party is also securing its foothold in Maharashtra and now speculations are rife that BRS supremo KCR himself will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from this state KCR is likely to contest from Nanded or Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra The move aimed at increasing the strength of the party has been confirmed by Kisan Aghadi state president of BRS Manik Kadam Kadan said a comprehensive survey has been started in all the assembly constituencies of the state The BRS started its expansion drive in Maharashtra from Nanded and KCR held two meetings at Nanded and Loha in the last four months The party depicted a huge show of strength in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district with the party supremo indicating that his party will contest from all seats in the assembly electionsKCR s public meeting and campaign in the city was the talk of the town During the rallies KCR criticised both the BJPled government at the Centre and the Eknath Shindeled government in the state for the neglect suffered by the farmers The party has formed teams to visit villages across the state Also Read Telangana CM KCR lays foundation for 400ft high Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in HyderabadThe BRS supremo had said that he will contest the upcoming elections on various issues of farmers In view of the huge response that the party received in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded districts these constituencies are considered to be conducive for the growth of the party During the last four months many local leaders including NCP National Vice President Abdul Kadir Maulana former Kannada MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav and former Gangapur MLA Annasaheb Mane joined the party This ensured that the party would contest elections in at least in these seats party sources said