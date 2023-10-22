Solapur (Maharashtra): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the Bathukamma Sambaralu festival in Maharashtra's Solapur on Sunday.

Bathukamma is Telangana’s famed festival but this is probably the first time it is being celebrated on such a grand scale among the Telugu-speaking community in Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated with great joy on the occasion of Navratri. Women of Telangana celebrate this festival till Pitrupaksha Amavasya Ashtami.

Kavitha had arrived at the residence of Nagesh Valyal, a former BJP leader who recently joined BRS. Bharat Jagruthi, the cultural wing of BRS headed by Kavitha, organised the Bathukamma Sambaralu at Punjal Maidan in Solapur. A team from Hyderabad are camping to oversee the arrangements.

It is pertinent to mention that a massive number of Telugu people, mostly weavers have settled in Solapur for decades. Kavitha's efforts to increase the BRS footprint in Maharashtra and other states are conspicuous since party supremo KCR turned TRS into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in an effort to test his political luck at the national level.

Kavitha and her brother K. T. Rama Rao, these days, are leading the BRS attack against Congress which is strongly placed in Telangana ahead of the Assembly polls in the southern state next month. On Saturday, Kavitha called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "paper tiger" and asked the Wayanad MP to reflect on his public statements accusing the Telangana government of corruption at a recent poll rally.