Pune (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident, at least five people including two children were killed after a pick-up jeep rammed into two motorcycles late on on Monday night. The incident took place near Lavanwadi on the Junnar Nagar Kalyan highway in the Pune district.

According to police official, the driver of a speeding pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit two two-wheelers. A total of eight people were injured in this accident, out of which two died on the spot while three others died not responding to the treatment and the condition of two is said to be critical. The deceased include two children, two men, and one woman.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the jeep was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened. All the victims were farm laborers and were returning home from Narayangaon after completing their farm work at Palashi Vankute in Parner taluka on their two bikes.

The deceased were identified as Sundarabai (28), Gaurav Madhe (5), Nitin Madhe (25), and an infant. The name of one of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. Two others injured identified as Archana Madhe and Suhas Madhe, are said to be critical.

Sources said that locals present at the spot informed the police about the incident and the police rescued the injured. The injured were taken to a private hospital for treatment and the bodies too have been moved. Three victims died during the treatment and the bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem examination. The locals accused the driver of the jeep being drunk. The driver has been on the run since the report of the accident.

