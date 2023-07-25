Buldhana: Many passengers were injured after a state transport corporation bus overturned in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, sources said. It is learnt that the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) carrying at least 55 passengers skidded off the road and overturned into a roadside gorge at Rajur Ghat.

The passengers in the bus also include many students who were on way to their respective schools. The bus was on way from Malkapur towards Buldhana when the accident took place. Soon after the accident, local volunteers along with civil administration officials rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation.

Source said that many passengers received minor injuries in the accident and have been shifted to the Buldhana Government Hospital. While the actual cause of the accident was not known, reports said that the mishap was caused due to a brake fail in the bus. The bus accident in Buldhana district has brought back the horrific memories of another accident in the district of July 1.

At least 25 people including three children were charred to death when the fuel tank of the ill-fated bus caught fire allegedly due to a tyre burst. The bus which was on way from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. At least 32 passengers were traveling in the bus when the bus hit the divider along the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway during the wee hours of July 1.

During the subsequent investigation of the accident, the forensic probe revealed that the driver of the ill-fated bus was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.