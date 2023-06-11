INFANT AMONG 32 PEOPLE HOSPITALISED AFTER FIRE IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN MUMBAIS DHARAVI

Mumbai At least 32 persons including a onemonthold boy were injured and admitted to hospitals after a fire erupted in their sevenstorey residential building in Dharavi slum area of central Mumbai on Sunday an official saidSeventy to eighty persons were rescued after the fire broke out in Shama building located on 90 Feet Road around 11 am It was doused by around 1230 pm he said The blaze broke out on the ground floor of the building It was confined to electric wiring CCTVs in the common passage area and the duct Some scrap material kept on the fifth and seventh floors also caught fire the civic official saidIt was a level one small fire and after being alerted the local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operation he said A total 32 persons either suffered injuries or complained of uneasiness following the fire All of them including a onemonthold boy were admitted to different hospitals While two senior citizens were admitted to Sion hospital others were admitted to Ayush Hospital he said adding that no death has been reported in the incidentMeanwhile a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi s Kirti Nagar Industrial Area on Sunday officials said Firefighters are currently engaged in an operation to douse the fire On Saturday a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Saraswati Complex under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah officials said Soon after receiving the information four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames