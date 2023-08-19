Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna award by Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was on Saturday conferred the first ever Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Maharashtra government.

The award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist's home in Colaba, south Mumbai. The honour comprised a shawl, a citation and a memento from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"Moment of Honour & Pride for us! Tata Group Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji honoured with Maharashtra’s First 'UdyogRatna Award - 2023' by the Government of Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted while sharing pictures of the veteran industrialist receiving the award.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Shinde said honouring Tata as Udyog Ratna' has enhanced the prestige of the award. The contribution of the Tata group in all sectors is immense. Tata means trust, he said. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude to Ratan Tata for accepting this honour.

"Ratan Tata's and Tata Group's contribution to the country is immense. I thank him for accepting this award given by the Maharashtra government," CM Shinde said. He further emphasized the significance of Tata's multifaceted contributions, stating, "The contribution of Tata Group and Ratan Tata is ubiquitous, spanning from airlines to various other sectors. Tata means trust."

Due to his health condition, the ceremony was held at his residence. This inaugural 'Udyog Ratna' award is a testament to his enduring legacy and tireless dedication to the betterment of India's industries and society as a whole. The 'Udyog Ratna' award signifies a momentous step by the Maharashtra government to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in the state's industrial and economic development.

This first-ever award is a fitting tribute to the exemplary contributions of Ratan Tata and the Tata Group to the nation's progress. The ceremony served as a reminder of the pivotal role that business leaders like Ratan Tata play in shaping the destiny of India's industries and its people.

The steel-to-salt group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents. In 2021-22, the collective revenue of Tata companies stood at $128 billion. (With Agency inputs)

