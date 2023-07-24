INDIGO AIRLINES HONOURS KARGIL HERO SUBEDAR SANJAY KUMAR ON PUNE BOUND FLIGHT

Hyderabad: The famous airline IndiGo accorded a warm welcome to the Kargil War Hero, who fought with the enemies to protect the country. Indigo staff thanked him for his struggle and honoured him with a small gift. The video related to this is currently going viral on social media. Param Veer Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar travelled by IndiGo flight to Pune on Sunday.

The captain made a special announcement in his honour before the plane took off. "We have a special person with us on the flight today. He is Param Veer Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar. It is the highest gallantry award for the bravery of war heroes. "Only 21 people received this honour in the history of India," said the captain, and all the fellow passengers applauded him.

Later, the Captain also explained the services rendered by Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar to the country. On July 4, 1999, Sanjay Kumar, a member of the 13th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, fought fiercely in the Kargil War. In the attack of the enemy, two bullets hit him in the chest. The bullet wound on the forearm. However, he did not back down. The captain praised his services by going into the enemy's bunker and killing the Pakistani soldiers even though his body was bleeding. While all the passengers honoured him with applause, the Indigo staff felicitated him with a small gift.

Also read: Indigo Airlines crew celebrates toddler's first birthday onboard, video goes viral

Indigo shared the video on their Twitter account. "Air travel with the hero" was written. Currently, this video is impressing social media users. Netizens are praising 'Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar for his bravery'. Born in Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kumar joined the army and served with distinction. He received the highest military award for his bravery. Last year, he was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major. He is currently working at the National Defence Academy near Pune.