INDIAN FAMILY CONCEALS GOLD DUST WORTH RS 1 CRORE IN INNER GARMENTS DIAPERS IN MUMBAI AIRPORT MAN HIDES GOLD CAPSULE OF RS 33 LAKH IN RECTUM IN PUNE ALL HELD

Mumbai: The customs officials at Mumbai airport seized two kilograms of gold dust worth Rs one crore from an Indian family, who arrived here from Singapore while another man, who arrived from Dubai was arrested at Pune airport for concealing gold worth Rs 33 lakh in the rectum, officials said. The incidents occurred on September 12 and 11 respectively.

Acting on a tip-off the Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department intercepted a family who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on IndiGo flight (6E 1012) from Singapore. The customs officials said that the gold dust valued Rs 1,27,331 crore was concealed in the undergarments of the couple and the diapers of their children aged two years and nine months.

"On September 11, the custom officials arrested the family for carrying gold dust weighing 2 kg to Mumbai from Singapore. While searching the family, officials recovered four packets of gold dust. The couple was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody," an official said.

A similar incident of gold smuggling has come to light in Pune where a passenger hid gold capsules worth Rs 33 lakh in the rectum. Officials arrested him and two others who had come to receive him at the airport.

In August, a person was arrested at Mumbai airport for concealing diamonds worth Rs 1.5 crore in tea powder pouches kept in his luggage. The accused, identified as Mukkim Raza Ashraf Mansuri, a resident of South Mumbai was arrested when he was about to board a flight to Dubai on August 9. Customs officials seized 34 diamonds from eight tea pouches. The diamonds weighed 1559.68 carats and were worth Rs 1.49 crore.

