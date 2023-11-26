Mumbai/New Delhi: India on Sunday paid homage to those killed in the horrific terror strikes carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in Mumbai in 2008, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country can never forget the day it faced the most dastardly terror attack and is crushing terrorism with full courage.

President Droupadi Murmu said the nation remembers with pain all the victims of the terror attacks. "Let us renew our pledge to battle terrorism in all forms everywhere," she said. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other leaders and officers paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai. The governor also met the family members of the policemen who lost their lives in the November 2008 attacks.

A candle march was held at the Gateway of India, opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel - one of the terror attack sites - in which personnel of the National Security Guard and Mumbai police participated. "We can never forget November 26. It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. Terrorists had shaken up Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India's fortitude that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage," the prime minister said in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast.

He also referred to the Mumbai terror attacks later in his speech at election rallies in Telangana. "This day of 26/11 also reminds us of the damage that weak and incapable governments can cause to the country. In 2014, you removed the weak government of the Congress and elected the strong government of BJP because of which terrorism is being eliminated from the country today," he said. President Murmu said the country stands with the families and loved ones of the victims "in honouring the memory of the brave souls".

"I pay homage to the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives for the motherland. Recalling their supreme sacrifice, let us renew our pledge to battle terrorism in all forms everywhere," Murmu said in a post on X. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other leaders also remembered the victims and lauded the security personnel. "We salute the courage of our security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us. Their resilience inspires us to stand united against terror and work towards a safer, more peaceful world," Dhankhar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it is 15 years today since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues," he said. Envoys of the US and Israel also offered tributes to the victims and pledged support to India in the fight against terrorism. Ten Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel and five US nationals, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti reaffirmed his country's commitment to fight terror unitedly. "Today marks the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honor the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India," he said on X. The attacks began on November 26, 2008, and lasted until November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and Nariman House Jewish Community Centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. Six Jews were among those killed in the terror strikes.

Israel's ambassador to India paid floral tributes to the victims. "On this day, we commemorate 15 years of the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. We pay tribute to all the victims, including members of the Jewish community. "We reaffirm our commitment to stand with India in our ongoing fight against terrorism," the Israeli embassy said.

In Israel, the grandfather of Moshe Holtzberg, the youngest survivor of the attacks, expressed his gratitude to the people of India for treating his family's pain as their own all these years. Moshe, who was just two at the time of the attack, lost both his parents, Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holztberg, in the assault on Nariman House, also known as Chabad House. "The people of India remember what happened on this day 15 years ago. You remember the tragedy that struck our family and also the families of other Israeli people," Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg, Moshe's grandfather, told PTI.

"I want to say that I, my wife Yehudit and also the Moishi (Moshe) boy, feel it and want to thank you all in India for your similar feelings for the tragedy that struck us and you all," he said. "This year especially shows how terrorists want to murder the Jews but we still hope for peace in the whole world," he said at a time when Israel is at war with the Hamas terror group after they carried out a brutal attack in its territory on October 7.

Moshe's parents were the emissaries of the Chabad Movement in Mumbai at the time of the 26/11 attack. Moshe's pictures with his nanny Sandra holding him close to her chest after saving his life in a daring move in the middle of the terror attack remain a poignant memory. Last week, Israel re-affirmed its declaration of Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terror organisation to symbolise the marking of the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.