Nagpur (Maharashtra) : Hinduism respects all sects and India has never seen strifes on issues like the one that has led to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

He was speaking at a programme that was organised at a school here in Nagpur on Saturday to mark the celebration of the 350 years of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Referring to the Israel-Hamas war, Bhagawat asserted that India is a country of Hindus but its culture respects all sects and faiths and others have not done this.

"In this country, there is a religion, culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion in Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions). Once you say Hindu, it is not needed to be told that Muslims too were protected. Only Hindus do this. Only India does this. Others have not done this," Bhagwat said.