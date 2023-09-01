INDIA BLOC RESOLVES TO FIGHT 2024 LOK SABHA POLLS TOGETHER AS FAR AS POSSIBLE

Mumbai: Opposition bloc INDIA on Friday resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together "as far as possible" and said the seat-sharing arrangements will be concluded at the earliest in a spirit of "give-and-take".

The alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)". "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the resolution said.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance," it said further. The resolution also said the INDIA parties will coordinate their respective communications and media strategies, and campaigns with the theme "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" in different languages. The leaders of several opposition parties were in huddle in Mumbai to finalise their plans. They have come out with a coordination committee to start working on the seat sharing by September end, after hours of deliberations. (PTI)