IN BROAD DAYLIGHT HEIST RS 14 CR JEWELLERY STOLEN FROM RELIANCE SHOWROOM IN MAHARASHTRAS SANGLI

Sangli: In a broad daylight heist, a group of seven to eight armed criminals looted jewellery worth Rs 14 crore from a shop in Maharashtra's Sangli city on Sunday. A Reliance jewellery shop located on Miraj Road in the city was the target of the miscreants. Police said that a gang of seven to eight criminals entered the shop and looted gold jewellery worth Rs 14 crore on June 4. The outlaws were also brandishing weapons. The armed miscreants were in police uniforms. To create terror, a miscreant opened fire. The windowpane of the shop was shattered in the firing. A customer, who was fleeing from the jewellery shop fell on the broken glass, and sustained injuries during the commotion.

The robbers before decamping with the booty assaulted employees and customers present at the jewellery shop. The goons pasted cello tape on the face of jewellery shop staffers and customers and also held them hostage at gunpoint. When the customers and employees began protesting over the incident, the robbers put them in captivity at gunpoint. The protesting people were also beaten up by the robbers.

Before decamping with the booty, the robbers took away the CCTV cameras as well as the DVR machine with them. Sources said that the seven to eight robbers arrived at the crime spot in a car.

Following the receipt of the information, a police team from the local crime branch led by police officer Vishram Bagh rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Basavaraj Teli also immediately went to the spot to investigate the incident. A huge crowd assembled in front of the Reliance jewellery shop when people knew about the daring broad daylight heist. Several police teams have launched a man-hunt to track down robbers. The exit points were sealed by the police to prevent criminals escaping from the city.