Mumbai : On Thursday, the ED officials conducted searches at the Central Procurement Department of the Municipal Corporation in Byculla. The searches took place after the ED's yesterday raids unearthed around Rs 150 crores worth of assets, out of which Rs 100 crores of assets are claimed to be in the name of IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal.

After the ED raided more than 15 places yesterday, Jaiswal was summoned and questioned. Jaiswal was the Additional Commissioner in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) when the alleged Covid jumbo centres scam took place. Responding to the claims of having Rs 100 crore assets, Sanjeev Jaiswal has said that he has only Rs 34 crore assets in his name.

Along with this, Jaiswal has claimed that this property was given by his father-in-law i.e. his wife's father. Along with this, the father-in-law has also given a Fixed Deposit of Rs 15 crore as a gift. One of the locations raided by the ED yesterday was Sanjeev Jaiswal's house in Bandra East. Sanjeev Jaiswal is currently the Vice President of MHADA.

Several documents have been found by the ED in the raid. Also, FD documents of more than Rs 15 crore have been found. According to these documents, Sanjeev Jaiswal is claimed to have assets worth 100 crores. These properties are said to belong to the Jaiswal family and are mostly located in Mumbai and other important cities, as well as other districts of Maharashtra.

During the search conducted on Wednesday, the ED officials found documents that revealed the purchase of medicines at 30 per cent higher than the market price of the municipality. At the same time, over 150 documents of 50 immovable properties worth more than 150 crores were also found along with FDs of more than Rs 15 crores and Rs 68 lakhs in cash along with Rs 1 crore 82 lakhs of jewellery, electronic devices, mobiles, laptops etc.