Mumbai: Five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said. Some people were injured, they said without specifying the exact number.

The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near the Golf Club in the Chembur area. A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of four to five two-storey structures, a civic official said.