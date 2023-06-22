HOARDINGS WITH UDDHAV THACKERAYS PICTURE WITH AURANGZEB DISPLAYED IN MUMBAI

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Hoardings of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb were displayed in the suburban Mahim area of Mumbai. The picture of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar was also there in the hoardings, which were put on Wednesday night.

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that the hoardings were displayed on Wednesday night, but as of now, there was no information on who displayed the hoardings. A Mumbai Police official said that the hoardings were removed and they did not receive any complaint in this regard. "However, the cops will file a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown people if the law and order situation is disturbed," the official added.

Uddhav Thackeray is the chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Recently, Prakash Ambedkar visited Aurangzeb's tomb in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra after which the ruling BJP lashed out at him.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray after the hoardings surfaced. Kesarkar, who is the leader of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said, "Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen. Those who are compromising with Hindutva, would not be forgiven by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Recently, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had taken out a protest rally at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra against controversial remarks of a professor about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The controversy erupted after a video of the female professor posted at the KIT college Kolhapur praising Aurangzeb went viral on social media.

