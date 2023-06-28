Mumbai (Maharashtra): A 75-year-old man was killed and another injured after they were hit by a speeding car in the suburban Mulund area of Mumbai on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

According to a senior Mumbai Police official, the deceased was identified as Tukaram Sawant. "A speeding car ran over Sawant, while he was riding his scooter. After the accident, the car driver fled from the spot," the official said. Police said that Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died while undergoing treatment.

Also read: Bengaluru: Food delivery boy hit and dragged to death, drunk driver held

"A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) was registered at the Mulund police station against an unidentified person," the senior police official said. He added that efforts are on to trace and apprehended the car driver.

Recently, in a tragic accident, a couple was injured after a BMW car hit them near Sims Hospital Road at Sola in Gujarat. The injured were identified as Amitbhai Devkinandan Singhal and his wife Meghaben. The victims suffered grievous injuries in the accident, police had said. After the accident, the locals chased the car, the driver, however, fled leaving the car near Sola Bhagwat.

Also read: Hit-and-run case: Speeding BMW hits couple in Gujarat