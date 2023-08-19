HINDI AND TAMIL TELEVISION ACTOR PAWAN SINGH DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST AT 25

Mumbai: Popular Hindi and Tamil television actor Pawan Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was just 25 years old. His untimely death has shocked the South film industry.

Pawan, a noted Kannada star died at around 5 am at his Mumbai residence on August 18. Pawan, who hailed from Karnataka's Mandya district, reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. Recently, there have been several deaths due to cardiac arrest in the entertainment industry.

He was son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi from Hariharapura village and lived with his family in Mumbai. His body will be brought from Mumbai to his native place where his last rites will be performed.

He acted in several Hindi and Tamil serials. No official information has been released regarding the details of the actor's death till now. His demise has shocked his family and co-stars.

Many politicians and people from the industry have expressed their condolences on the actor's death. Mandya MLA HT Manju, former minister KC Narayana Gowda, former MLAs KB Chandrasekhara and B Prakash, TAPCMS chairman BL Devaraju, Congress leader Bukanakere Vijaya Ramegowda, block Congress president B Nagendra Kumar, Yuva Janata Dal state general secretary Kurubahalli Nagesh, JDS leader Akkihebbalu Raghu and several other leaders condoled his death.

A few days back, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana died due to cardiac arrest during her vacation in Bangkok. Vijay is late Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar's cousin. Spandana got married to Vijay in 2007 and was the daughter of assistant commissioner of police BK Shivaram.