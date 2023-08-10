HELICOPTER CARRYING CM SHINDE TO SATARA DIVERTED TO MUMBAI DUE TO BAD WEATHER LANDS SAFELY

Mumbai: A Maharashtra government helicopter carrying Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Satara from Mumbai was on Thursday afternoon diverted due to bad weather to Juhu in the metropolis, where it landed safely, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA said.

The helicopter later took off for Satara, the home district of Shinde in western Maharashtra, at 3.30 pm when the weather conditions improved, he said.

EC 145 type of helicopter of the Govt of Maharashtra with CM on board got airborne at 12.30 pm from the Raj Bhavan helipad (in south Mumbai) for the Dare helipad (near Satara city).

Enroute the helicopter encountered bad weather and diverted back to the Juhu aerodrome (in Mumbai) and landed safely, the official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The chopper carrying Shinde has landed at the Sainik School helipad in Satara, said a release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (PTI)