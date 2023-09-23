Heavy rains lash Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis takes stock of rescue operation, 140 people shifted to safer areas

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took stock of the rescue operations that are underway here after heavy rains lashed since last night and inundated several areas. A total of 140 people have been shifted to safer places while a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

Fadnavis said he is in constant touch with the administration and monitoring the situation in the city. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service. Also, two units of the Army are on their way to the Ambazari area, where the lake has overflowed following incessant rainfall.

The deputy chief minister's office shared on X that he "is constantly in touch with the administration regarding the situation caused by heavy rains in Nagpur. Two units of SDRF have been divided into seven groups and the residents of the low-lying areas are being evacuated. The NDRF and SDRF teams have so far evacuated 140 civilians safely."

Around 40 students of Muk-Badhir School have been evacuated safely. Apart from two SDRF units, two NDRF units are conducting rescue operations in different parts of Nagpur city. "The fire brigade is also on the rescue mission. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area. Schools and colleges have been declared a holiday today," the post read.

The local administration has urged people not to venture out of their houses unless necessary. Fadnavis has appealed to the residents not to pay heed to any rumours and panic. He has instructed officials to extend help to the elderly citizens immediately.

The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe to moderate thunderstorms with lightning in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts and intense rainfall in a few isolated places in these areas. Also, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia while light rainfall is likely in Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli.