Mumbai Maharashtra has banned outdoor events from noon to 5 pm in view of the heatwave and against the backdrop of the recent deaths in one such event in the state As many as 14 people died and several others were hospitalized due to sunstroke and other health complications after tens of thousands of people mostly followers of Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari attended the event under the scorching summer sun in the sprawling International Corporate Park in Kharghar area on April 16 The deceased included ten women and four menFacing heat over allowing such openair gatherings the Maharashtra government has now banned outdoor events from noon to 5 pm till the heat wave subsides in the state In the April 16 incident thousands had gathered in a 306acre ground in the Kharghar area in Raigad district for presentation of the Maharashtra Bhushan award to spiritual leader The nearest weather station to the spot had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees CelsiusUnion Home Minister Amit Shah Chief Minister Eknath Shinde his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Kapil Patil were among those present on the occasion At the sprawling venue some people complained of dizziness and other health complications Some also fainted at the ground They were initially treated at make shift medical facilities and later rushed to hospitalsDharmadhikari has a massive following in the state due to his tree plantation drives blood donation and medical camps as well as deaddiction work in tribal areas The Opposition has accused the Maharashtra government of insensitivity and questioned the timing of the function which concluded around noon amid a rising temperature