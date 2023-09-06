HEALTH OF MARATHA QUOTA PROTEST FACE MANOJ JARANGE PATIL DETERIORATES

Jalna (Maharashtra): The protest by the Maratha community for reservation is going across Maharashtra. The health condition of protestor Manoj Jarange Patil, who is the face of the protest, has deteriorated here.

As the protest entered the ninth day, Manoj Jarange Patil has been feeling weak. He is also having trouble speaking. Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Saxena called on Manoj Jarange Patil at his village On Wednesday morning and enquired about his health.

Also read: Pawar demands raising existing 50 per cent quota cap by 15-16 per cent to accommodate more communities

Manoj Jarange Patil started a protest seeking reservation for the Maratha community in Antarvali Sarati village on August 29. Earlier he had given a two-day ultimatum to the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to press for his demand. However, the state government did not take any action, following which Manoj Jarange Patil started his protest in Antarvali village in Marathwada.

The Jalna Police lathi-charged the protesters, seeking reservations for the Maratha community, on September 1 in Antarvali Village. Police personnel and protesters were injured. After that, violence erupted in other parts of the state. The protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil was a challenge to the Shiv Sena-BJP-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sent a delegation led by Maha to meet Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday. However, a defiant Manoj Jarange Patil continued his protest as the talks failed. Late Tuesday night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to discuss the protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil. It is likely that Eknath Shinde will brief the media about the protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil after the meeting of the state Cabinet.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar had met protesters in Jalna. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray had hit out at the Maharashtra government over the police lathi-charge in Jalna.

Also read: Maratha quota stir: Maharashtra govt apologises for Jalna lathicharge, Oppn demands resignation