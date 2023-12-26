HARMANPREET KAUR AMOL MUZUMDAR VISIT THE FAMED SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and team's head coach Amol Muzumdar, who hails from Mumbai itself, on Monday visited the well-known Siddhivinayak temple here. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is on a winning spree, first having decimated England in the one-off Test played at the DY Patil Stadium by 347 runs. This is the highest margin of victory for any women's team in the five-day format.

The Women in Blue then outplayed a formidable Australia in another one-off Test at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai. India defeated Australia by 8 wickets. Harmanpreet played a key role with the ball in the second innings and grabbed two vital wickets to end with figures of 2/23.

After the two-Test wins and ahead of the key three-match ODI series and T20 series which will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai respectively, the duo, who was accompanied by a local coach Munish Bali sought blessings of Lord Ganesh at the temple, which is situated in the Prabhadevi area of the megacity, a senior official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told ETV Bharat.

Amol Muzumdar recently took over the reins of the women's national team and the team emerged victorious in both the Tests. India hosted a women's test after almost nine years when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team took on England Women at the DY Patil Stadium.

The national selectors have included four new faces for the ODI series against Australia, which will indeed a tough task for the hosts. Harmanpreet will need to lead from the front in the white-ball leg and a decent crowd is expected to throng both the venues and cheer the women's team.