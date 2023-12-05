Mumbai: Under an agreement with the government, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which runs popular social networking apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp, agreed to work with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), and the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) to provide grievance redressal solutions for nearly 140 crore Indians.

What is the Large Language Model (LLM)?

Facebook, IIT and National Law University have decided to strengthen customer complaint redressal through a large language model.

There are hundreds of local languages in all the states of the country. People across states interact with these languages. They record voice messages or do manual typing in their respective languages from mobile. Using a link on Facebook or on that mobile number, all the Indian languages can be translated into English. Through this, customer grievance redressal can be done. Customers can get guidance, and information and avail services through the system.

Chatbot will help in grievance redressal

Speaking on this, Professor Pushpak Bhattacharya of IIT Mumbai said, "If consumers buy products from shops or buy them online and want to lodge a complaint, where should and how should they do? It can be done in the best possible way through Artificial Intelligence."

Bhattacharya continued, "Consumers can avail legal advice through artificial intelligence. Machine learning can be done, initially in English and later in all Indian languages. For example, if you are not satisfied with the goods or services you have purchased and want to complain, you go to the Consumer Court, the Sessions Court or the High Court. In such a case, you can also know whether there is a need to go or not. And you should act according to that requirement. Consumers will be guided by AI Artificial Intelligence through information. The process saves you time, labour and money. Help will be at your hand through Chatbot."

Handy method to solve legal matters

He further said, "The method will be useful in preparing a case hearing in the client's court. The reference records of the local court are necessary for this. It will also help in getting the information. AI can search the reference records of the Supreme Court or any previous reference file."

Commenting on the system, vice chancellor of National Law University, Professor Krishna Swamy said, "This is a revolutionary and transformative work initiative by Facebook and National University and IIT Mumbai. It is sure to bring a qualitative difference in the life of ordinary Indians."

Creates a safe environment for customers

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Customer Relations Department, also spoke about the effectiveness of the new venture.

"The government is committed to creating a safe environment for consumers. Generative AI will be used to increase awareness about consumer rights. Our role is to support Indian consumers and consumer courts. To this end, a joint initiative of IIT Mumbai, National Law School and the Government of India is a welcome venture."

'A historic decision for customer benefit'

Joel Kaplan, vice president, vice president of global policy at Meta, said, “Meta has pioneered research, open science, and collaboration with academic and industry partners. We are bringing transformative technology to the client side, which will also benefit the client court. This is a global effort for the benefit of clients as AI is increasingly being used. This is a historic decision."

​