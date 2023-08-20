Nashik: Amid rising incidents of chain-snatching and theft, a gold chain was snatched from Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pawar's mother. The thieves came on a bike and took away the chain from the elderly woman in Durganagar area. The incident occurred at around 6 pm yesterday.

Bharti Pawar's mother, Shantabai Bagul was on her way to the vegetable market when the bike-borne thieves snatched her gold chain from her neck. Shantabai Bagul said she got scared and could not call out for help as there were no commuters around. The traffic in the area was very low at that time so it would have been useless to draw the attention of other people, she said.

The incident has once again raised the demand for increasing police patrolling in every intersection of the city. Police said that they were taking necessary measures to stop the menace. Several woman lose their gold jewellery to thieves who roam around the city on bikes looking for targets.

Over a week ago, the Nashik Police detained 62 chain snatchers to interrogate them in connection with the recent chain-snatching incidents that were recorded in the city. Police commissioner Ankush Shinde along with the in-charge officers of all 13 police stations, rounded up the chain snatchers.

A higher number of cases of chain-snatching have been recorded this year compared to the previous year. Till June, police have registered 42 chain-snatching cases while for the same period last year, there were around 25 cases.