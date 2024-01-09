GOA SERVICE APARTMENT BUILDING WHERE START UP FIRM CEO KILLED SON SHUTS GATES FOR VISITORS

Panaji: The building that houses several service apartments at Candolim in North Goa on Tuesday prohibited outsiders from entering the premises after a start-up company's CEO allegedly killed her four-year-old son in one of these facilities and stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to Karnataka.

The owner of this building 'Sol Banyan Grande' has instructed the security guards not to allow anyone, especially media persons, inside, eyewitnesses said. Other guests, who are currently staying in the premises, continue to spend their vacations at the property, they said.

Suchana Seth, 39, was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night by a Goa police team on the charge of killing her four-year-old son and stuffing his body in a bag before transporting it to the neighbouring state in a taxi, police said.

Seth had checked into the service apartment with her son on January 6 and after staying there for two days, she went to Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday. A day after the crime came to light, she was brought to Goa from Karnataka this afternoon, and was remanded in police custody for six days, they said.

Talking to PTI, a local cab operator said, "The taxi which was hired by Seth was not from the area surrounding the service apartments. It had come from somewhere else." The service apartments here are preferred by those people who want to enjoy their vacations peacefully, he said.