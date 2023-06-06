Pune: A girl along with her mother and boyfriend killed her father and set the body on fire for opposing her affair in Pune. All three were arrested on Monday and probe is on, police said.

According to the police, the accused plotted the murder after watching web series and were pretending as if the deceased was alive for the last five days. The accused have been identified as 43-year-old Sandra Johnson Lobo, a resident of Goodwill Vrindavan Anandpark, her daughter Balika and 23-year-old Agnel Joy Kasbe, a resident of Saikrupa Society.

"It has been learnt that Sandra supported her daughter's affair but her father Johnson Cajin Lobo was against it. Fed up with her father's constant objections, the girl, her mother and boyfriend together plotted the murder," police said. The matter was revealed after Shikrapur Police detained the Agnel and interrogated him. Angel confessed that he committed the crime in connivance with his girlfriend and her mother.

On June 1, police found the deceased's body near a petrol pump on Ahmednagar Highway Road in Shirur under Shikrapur Police Station area. As it was completely burnt police could not identify it. A case of murder was registered in this connection at Shikrapur Police Station. Two teams were set up and investigations were initiated immediately

Officials of Shikapur Police Station and Local Crime Branch analysed footage from over 300 CCTV cameras installed between Shikapur and Chandannagar in Vadgaon Sheri area for four consecutive days. Police suspected that a car spotted in the footage was involved in the incident. Investigations revealed that it belonged to a person named Janya Kasbe from Vadgaon Sheri area. During investigations it came to light that on May 31, the car (bearing a number plate of MH 12CK3177) was used by his son Agnel. Following which, Agnel was detained and interrogated. He accepted that he had committed the crime along with the deceased's wife and daughter.

Police said that Agnel was having an affair with Balika but Johnson did not like it and there were frequent quarrels in the family. On May 30, the accused killed the deceased by hitting him on the head with a baton and then stabbed him to death. The body was kept in the house that night and on the next morning, they carried it in the car and dumped it on the roadside. They then set it on fire to destroy evidence.

Pretending as if Johnson was alive, the accused kept his mobile phone and WhatsApp on. As Sandra's birthday was on June 4, Angel kept it on the deceased's status. The accused were presented before court and are now in police custody.