Thane: A 20-year-old youth stabbed an 11-year-old girl to death while she was returning home from tuition classes in Tisgaon area of Thane Kalyan East of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, police said. The assailant has been arrested by the police while further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder is going on.

A police official said that the murder took place in the premises of Durga Darshan Society in Tisgaon around 8 o'clock. Police sources said that the accused identified as Aditya Kamble (20) stabbed the girl seven to eight times with a sharp knife while she was returning home from a private tuition with her mother.

While going into the house from the stairs of the society, Aditya came from behind and pushed the girl's mother and stabbed the girl eight times with a knife. The girl was immediately taken to the hospital where she died during treatment. The motive behind the murder was not immediately known. Back in the Durga Darshan Society, the young assailant was caught by the citizens of the area and handed over to Kolsevadi police.

Police sources said that the assailant had done a reccee of the area and inquired about the return time of the girl from the locals an hour before the murder. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Assistant Police Commissioner Kalyanji Ghete and Senior Police Inspector Mahendra Deshmukh reached the spot for investigation.

The shocking murder has caused shock and grief among the locals in the area.