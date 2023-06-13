Thane Maharashtra The Ghaziabad conversion case accused Shahnawaz Maqsood Khan a resident of Mumbra told the court here on Monday that he was arrested as he was discussing religion with children When the judge asked him under what charge he has been arrested Shahnawaz said that he was held because he was chatting about religion while playing online games Shahnawaz has been accused of converting Hindu minor children through social media like Mobile Jihad Shahnawaz used to play an online game with the minors and through this game introduced them to the traditions of the Muslim society in order not to lose in the game by making the children memorize the summary of the Quran Later the accused was introducing the children to the Muslim religion in stages And in the last stage Zakir Naik s speech would be sent to those children to listen toThrough all these Shahnawaz would brainwash the children and convince them how good his religion is while playing these online games and after convincing these children he would ask them to convert Even when Shahnawaz was absconding he was spending a large amount of money All his bank accounts were sealed by the Ghaziabad police but still the accused was spending the money which has become an important matter of investigation for the policeMeanwhile the Thane police said that the Ghaziabad police will investigate the matter further Now the police are now going to find out how he spent his money while living in Alibaug A police investigation has revealed that the main reason for the accused engaging in mobile games is to convert children The investigation also revealed that Shahnawaz targeted children by making the Messenger facility in the mobile game the main means of communication and forced them to read the summary first and then follow the religion and then listen to Zakir Naik s speechAfter the arrest of Shahanavaz there is no trace of his family and the neighbours have refused to give any information regarding the fact that the family has vacated the house