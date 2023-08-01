GETTING AWARDS INCREASES RESPONSIBILITY WILL WORK FOR THE WELFARE OF 140 CRORE INDIANS PM MODI ON BEING CONFERRED WITH LOKMANYA TILAK NATIONAL AWARD

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award by the Hind Swaraj Sangh, has said that getting awards increases responsibilities while vowing to work for the welfare of the people. PM Modi was conferred with the award at an impressive function in Maharashtra's Pune on the death anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak during his day's tour of the state.

“When you get an award, your responsibility increases. And when Tilak (Bal Gangadhar Tilak) ji's name is linked to an award, the responsibility increases manifold. I dedicate the award before the feet of 140 crore Indians. I reassure countrymen that I will leave no stone unturned in serving them and fulfilling their wishes,” PM Modi said in his address at the event.

PM Modi dedicated the cash received with the award to 'Namami ganga pariyojna'. While paying tribute to the Lokmanya, PM Modi said that Tilak's contribution in freedom struggle cannot be described in a few events. “His impression was on every movement and everywhere at that time. British called him the 'father of the Indian unrest'.

Tilak ji changed the whole course of the freedom struggle,” Modi said. “When British said that Indians were not able to run the affairs of the country, Tilk ji said that freedom was our birth right. British used to taunt Indian culture and traditions saying they were outdated but Tilak also proved the notion wrong,” added the PM. The Prime Minister said Lokmanya was the “tilak on the forehead of our freedom struggle”.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were also present on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects during his Maharashtra tour today.