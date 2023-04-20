Mumbai In the wake of the Opposition s demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC probe into the AdaniHindenburg row industrialist Gautam Adani on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar at around 10 am The meeting that lasted for around two hours was held at Pawar s residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai The meeting comes soon after Pawar extended his support to the Adani group and criticised the Hindenburg Research s report in a recent interview to a news channel Pawar had said that the industrialist was being made a target and defended him saying he made significant contribution to the petrochemical and energy sectors Raising questions on the need for the demand of JPC probe Pawar had said that such a probe would not serve any purpose Pawar had stated that he was not opposed to a JPC but felt that a committee set up by the Supreme Court would be more effective in conducting the probe He justified his statement saying a JPC has 21 members of which 15 are from the ruling party and the remaining six from the Opposition Despite this if all the Opposition parties wanted a JPC probe then he had no objections he added Supreme Court had ordered setting up a sixmember committee headed by former judge to look into the allegations Also Read Sharad Pawar s Adani remark CPI MP says opposition still united over JPC probeThe recent Budget session witnessed a massive uproar from the Opposition parties demanding a JPC into the alleged irregularities in the Adani conglomerate The Hindenburg report had accused Adani group of market manipulation and account fraud while the Adani group had refuted the allegations as baseless and misleading