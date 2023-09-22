Panaji : Residential complexes or multifamily dwellings in Goa can now have a dedicated space on their premises to keep automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to tackle cardiac emergencies, an official said on Friday. The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board, chaired by minister Vishwajit Rane, decided on Thursday that considering the rising number of heart-related emergencies, residential complexes in the state should have dedicated areas for AEDs.

Necessary instructions have been given to branch offices and Planning and Development Authorities (PDAs) to include this provision while granting permission for projects, Rane told reporters after the meeting. An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It is an easy-to-use device that can analyse the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Poriem MLA Dr Deviya Rane, Chief Town Planner Rajesh Naik and president of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Srinivas Dempo were among those who were present for the TCP board meeting. Rane said the TCP board also decided to give exemptions with increased floor area ratio (FAR) and height to all buildings and properties in housing societies over 20 years needing redevelopment. These exemptions will be uniform across the state, he said.

This policy will benefit the people of Goa and improve their quality of life, he added. These buildings often seek redevelopment to safeguard the interests of their residents. To facilitate and protect these unit and flat owners, the department has made a significant policy decision rooted in their welfare, he said.

