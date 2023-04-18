FOUR WOMEN KILLED 2 INJURED IN FIRE AT CANDLE MAKING UNIT IN MAHAS DHULE DISTRICT

Mumbai Four women were charred to death while two others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a candle making factory in North Maharashtra s Dhule district on Tuesday afternoon a police official saidAccording to the official workers including women were busy making candles at the unit in Veskedi village of the district located around 320km from Mumbai when a fire suddenly erupted in the premises at around 2 pm Six women received burn injuries and four of them were later declared dead at a rural hospital he saidThe cause of the blaze was not yet known The injured women were shifted to the hospital by fire department officials and police personnelPolice have registered an FIR first information report against the factory owner for negligence and launched an investigation the official added PTI